Voice Actress Ashley Peldon Talks About Her Long Career of Specializing in On-Screen Screaming

Ashley Peldon, a talented voice actress who specializes in screams, talked about her long career creating the perfect on-screen. vocal ambiance. Peldon’s ability to scream was first noticed when she was cast in the CBS series Child of Rage at just seven years old.

Scream artist Ashley Peldon’s first job was in elementary school, when she appeared in “Child of Rage”. Still in the same career now, she shares what it takes to be a scream professional in Hollywood.

More recently, Peldon has gone on to vocally act in such films as Free Guy, Paranormal Activity, Jurassic World, and Scream 5. Peldon is also a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist who practices under the name Ashley Hurdle.

Dr. Ashley B. Hurdle, PhD, MFT is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT #89073) practicing in Calabasas, CA. Ashley offers therapy with individuals, from teen through adult. Ashley is currently offering telehealth / video-conferencing sessions with clients located anywhere in CA.

via The Awesomer