Ascento Pro, A Self-Balancing Two-Wheeled Autonomous Robot That Can Easily Climb Stairs

The Ascento Pro is an incredibly agile, two-wheeled autonomous robot that can easily climb and descend stairs of all heights and shapes like the self-balancing wheelchair. It can also tackle various types of terrain, travel up to 12 kilometers (7.46 miles) per hour, and run for up to eight hours on a rechargeable battery.

