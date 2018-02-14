The Artwork Forge II, A Whimsical Robotic Shed That Creates Custom Art Based Upon Compiled Data

This public art piece simulates the experience of commissioning an original artwork by compiling data from your personal preferences, social media, news trends and celebrated masterworks of art. The result is a textbook-perfect work. But does it have soul? What does a human bring to works of art that a machine will never be able to produce?

