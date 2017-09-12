Artist Ties Herself to 20,000 Helium-Filled Balloons That Kept Her Floating in Mid-Air For 48 Hours

It is an attempt to lift the artist’s bound and immobilised body off the ground using 20,000 helium party balloons.Cherophobia? is a performance and a gathering, a one­ off event that intertwines people in their shared suspense and anticipation. It takes its title from a psychiatric condition, defined as ‘an exaggerated or irrational fear of gaiety or happiness’

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!