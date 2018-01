Los Angeles filmmaker and artist Kieran Murray has created Ryan Godzilling , a series of travel photos where Murray Photoshopped his plastic toy Godzilla figurine, named Ryan, into real world situations. Kieran’s full collection of photos are available to view on Behance and Instagram .

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!