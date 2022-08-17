Ambidextrous Artist Draws Six Upside Down Portraits Simultaneously Using Both Her Hands and Feet

Dutch artist Rajacenna van Dam, known for creating hyperrealistic art by employing both hands independently, showcased her skill even further by drawing six upside down portraits simultaneously using both her hands and feet.

I love to challenge myself so I thought why not try for the first time painting with my feet while drawing in a realsitic way + upside down and also one drawing in 3D.

van Dam was surprised by the skill she had with her feet.

It surprised me how much control I was able to have over my feet, something I never realized before. All that time I was drawing while I thought my feet were useless with art and now, I discovered they can do way more than I thought!

The subjects of these portraits include Angelina Jolie, Wonder Woman, Billie Eilish, Harry Potter, Bella Poarch, and Shakira.

Here’s the longer version of this amazing feat (pun intended).