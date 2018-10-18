The Fascinating Art of Making Paper Props, Maps, Posters, Reports and Newspapers for Film and TV

Great Big Story visited with Ross MacDonald, a talented illustrator and prop master of all things paper. For the last 25 years, MacDonald has been creating era-appropriate items such as maps, diaries, wanted posters, government reports, match/cigarette boxes and newspapers. MacDonald is extremely skilled at his craft, but remains humbled by the role he plays in the production of a film or show.
There’s so many amazing things that start off with a piece of paper and the props that I’m making are all part of that. Sometimes when I go to the theater I’m so excited I’m almost shaking and it’s not because I want to see the driver’s license I made from one of the actors. It’s because I did a tiny bit of work on that movie and it’s very exciting to me in the end