The Fascinating Art of Making Paper Props, Maps, Posters, Reports and Newspapers for Film and TV

Great Big Story visited with Ross MacDonald, a talented illustrator and prop master of all things paper. For the last 25 years, MacDonald has been creating era-appropriate items such as maps, diaries, wanted posters, government reports, match/cigarette boxes and newspapers. MacDonald is extremely skilled at his craft, but remains humbled by the role he plays in the production of a film or show.

There’s so many amazing things that start off with a piece of paper and the props that I’m making are all part of that. Sometimes when I go to the theater I’m so excited I’m almost shaking and it’s not because I want to see the driver’s license I made from one of the actors. It’s because I did a tiny bit of work on that movie and it’s very exciting to me in the end

For The Knick

Some of my DeNiro as Madoff prop work in WIZARD OF LIES

More movie prop packaging fun

