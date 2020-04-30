Arnold Schwarzenegger Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to His Pet Donkey Lulu to Celebrate Her First Birthday

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The wonderfully amusing animal-lover Arnold Schwarzenegger (previously) sweetly sang “Happy Birthday” at the kitchen table to his pet mini-donkey Lulu to celebrate her first birthday. Lulu stood next to her human and happily consumed whatever was put in front of her. Mini-horse Whiskey stood enviously across from the celebrating pair, possibly wondering the treats didn’t make their way across the table.

We have a birthday today! Lulu turned 1. We celebrated by letting her fill herself up with goodies.

The two miniature equines had previously helped Schwarzenegger talk about staying home.. They also joined their human during a home appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Kimmel Live.