Rescued Yellow Armadillo Loves to Lie on His Back and Roll Balls on His Little Tummy

An adorable yet solitary rescued yellow armadillo named Frank the Tank lives quite a charmed life at Animal Tracks in Agua Dulce, California, where he has his own outdoor compound to dig, bathe, take dirt naps, and play a rousing game of basketball.

Frank is a yellow armadillo, he’s not a pet, we rescued him some years ago and we work hard to give him the best possible life, even though in captivity. We discovered that he LOVES playing with balls, slam dunking, and getting chin rubs

Before the ball goes into the net, Frank likes to lie on his back and roll the ball around a bit on his tummy. According to his caretaker Stacey, it seems that Frank actually wants to see if he can pop the ball with his claws.

Because he was born in captivity when we got him, we were always looking for fun things for him to do. And so got kind of a big outdoor play pen area where he started digging. And it seemed like he got a little bored with digging, so we started offering him toys and somebody threw a ball in his house.That was his favorite toy by far. And now we have an actual budget for his balls because he pops about seven of them a week. In fact, I think that’s his goal is to see if he can pop the ball.

While Frank is adorably charming, this particular breed of armadillo lives a very solitary life. This means that he doesn’t really want to meet new armadillos or any other type of animal, particularly humans.

He’s really spectacular. He’s kind of a grouchy, solitary male who is all about just having as much fun in life as he possibly can. If he doesn’t like you, he huffs at you like, “Not you. I don’t like you. You go away and go get that other person.” He is not interested in cultivating new relationships with people who do not know his schedule.