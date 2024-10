Ariana Grande Sings a Nostalgic Song About the Smell of Her Best Friend’s House on ‘Saturday Night Live’

While hosting Saturday Night Live, vocalist Ariana Grande sang a nostalgic song about the smell of her best friend’s house and how it brought back such wonderful memories of a childhood that wasn’t hers but one that she participated in nonetheless. Unfortunately, memories can often be deceiving.

