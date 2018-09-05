Laughing Squid

MTA Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin With ‘Respect’ Signs at NYC Subway Stations Named Franklin

Since the passing of the great Aretha Franklin on August 16, 2018, some very creative New Yorkers have been erecting wonderful ad-hoc memorials to the legendary singer at subway stations around the city that carry her last name. Such examples have been found in Manhattan (Franklin Street – IRT) and Brooklyn (Franklin Avenue/Botanic Garden). According to the New York Post on August 17, 2018, the MTA had “no immediate plans to take down the memorials to Franklin”. In fact, as of September 5th, the MTA has added official tributes of their own. According to MTA spokesman Jon Weinstein, the agency wanted to recognize the community’s R-E-S-P-E-C-T for such an amazingly talented women.

“We wanted to memorialize the outpouring of love from the community for Aretha Franklin and in consultation with local leaders we agreed that ‘respect’ was a beautiful tribute and worthy message…

