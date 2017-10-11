Curious Arctic Fox Pups Destroy a Motion Sensing Camera During the Filming of a Documentary

While a PBS Nature crew was filming a short documentary about the arctic fox, several of the young pups discovered a hidden, motion sensing camera and went about intensely scratching at the lens, rendering the camera completely unusable.
Curious arctic fox kits, having discovered one of our motion-sensor cameras, proceed to tear it apart.
Motion-sensor cameras are no match for mischievous foxes! Watch 'Fox Tales' tomorrow at 8|7c on @PBS. #NaturePBS https://t.co/RCHRbJHlMD
