Curious Arctic Fox Pups Destroy a Motion Sensing Camera During the Filming of a Documentary

Curious arctic fox kits, having discovered one of our motion-sensor cameras, proceed to tear it apart.

While a PBS Nature crew was filming a short documentary about the arctic fox , several of the young pups discovered a hidden, motion sensing camera and went about intensely scratching at the lens, rendering the camera completely unusable.

