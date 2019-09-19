Adorable Coordinating Costumes for Cats and Humans

The folks at Archie McPhee know how much humans love to include their beloved cats in their daily activity whenever they can. With this in mind, they created adorable Kitty Cuddle Costumes that coordinate with one another. The costumes include Chicken and Egg, Squirrel and Acorn, Pumpkin Pals and even an amusing Role Reversal set for which the human wears a cat costume and the cat wears a human costume.

You love your cat and your cat loves you… until it doesn’t! We have a product to strengthen that relationship in every picture you take. When you wear this set of two felt hats, you’re the cat and kitty is the human. You two will be mistaken for one another everywhere you go! It’s the couple’s costume that lets kitty pretend to be the one in charge! Purr-fect for cat costume parties, visits to the vet and your dating site profile pic.