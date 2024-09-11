Flying Security Cameras Leave Their Perches to Spy on People in the Clever Apple Safari Browser Ad ‘Flock’

City security cameras lift off from their perches, sprout wings and fly en masse to spy on people browsing the web as they go about their lives in “Flock”, a clever ad by Czech director Ivan Zacharias that spotlights the new privacy features for the Safari browser on the new Apple iPhone.

In a scene highly reminiscent of the classic Alfred Hitchcock film The Birds, the camera birds chase down a man walking on the beach with an ice cream cone in one hand and a mobile phone in the other.

Apple – FLOCK. Ivan Zacharias and Apple deliver a craft masterclass.

via Vimeo Staff Picks