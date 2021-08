Pianist Plays a Lively Soundtrack to Footage of the ‘Apparently Kid’ at the 2014 Wayne County Fair

The very talented pianist Brandon Ethridge (previously) quite hilariously provided a very lively soundtrack to the infamous “Apparently Kid” (Noah Ritter) and his breathless explanation of his day at the 2014 Wayne County Fair, during which he used the word “apparently” many times.

The Apparently Kid is legendary.