The Apartment Sessions Plays a Beautiful Cover of Arcade Fire’s ‘Wake Up’ With Help From Neighbors

In February 2018, we wrote about a remarkable pair of roommates who completely clear out their entire apartment in order to host a full orchestra and chorus. Aptly named the “Apartment Sessions“, this ritual is performed, recorded and then posted on a monthly basis. The April 2018 performance was a wonderfully arranged cover of “Wake Up” by Arcade Fire and included extra space provided by neighbors in the building.

Thrilled to share our biggest session yet as we test the boundaries of apartment-recording; this time featuring our neighbors (Instant Treeline), who graciously and consistently offer their space and gear, and never once complain about the noise. Community starts with neighborhood, and it means so much to be recording this song with these folks, almost a decade after blasting this record in Evan’s car while driving through Atlanta, dreaming of having a giant band like Arcade Fire, but unable to imagine the beautiful, talented, diverse and committed group of people that have somehow made their way to and from our apartment. Thank you, truly, to everyone who makes this community possible.