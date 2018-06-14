Anthony Bourdain Shares His Knowledge About the Obscene Amount of Butter Used in Restaurants

In 2001, less gray haired Anthony Bourdain appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show to talk with the famous host about what really goes on behind the scenes in restaurants everywhere. The forthright chef shared his knowledge about the obscene amount of butter that is used in most restaurant meals.

I hope I haven’t frightened anyone away but it is usually the first thing and the last thing in. In just about every pan really. That’s why restaurant food tastes better than home food. …Of course most things have butter because butter makes things taste better. Yeah it’s a chef secret. It mellows sauces, it gives it that restaurant sheen and emulsified consistency that we love, and it’s you know it’s classic