Southern Chef Sean Brock Accompanies a Skeptical Anthony Bourdain on His First Visit to Waffle House

After Anthony Bourdain and Sean Brock finish many, many, many rounds of drinks, they visit the best/only choice for late-night dining in Charleston, the Waffle House, an irony free zone where everything is beautiful and nothing hurts; where everybody regardless of race, creed color or degree of inebriation, is welcomed. Its warm yellow glow a beacon of hope and salvation, inviting the hungry the lost the seriously hammered all across the south to come inside.

In a surprising episode of the CNN culinary show Parts Unknown , Chef Sean Brock accompanied a rather skeptical Anthony Bourdain on his very first visit to a Waffle House . Brock was very familiar with the menu, as he grew up in southwest Virginia and had a singular recommendation for Bourdain – the pecan waffle. Bourdain complied with Brock’s suggestion and was happily surprised with the taste and quality of the food as well as the odd romance of the environment.

Related Laughing Squid Posts

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!