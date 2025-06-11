First Ever Footage of an Elusive Antarctic Gonate Squid

A National Geographic Society Expedition aboard the Schmidt Ocean Institute‘s research vessel Falkor (too) launched the ROV SuBastion, where it captured the first ever footage of an elusive Antarctic gonate squid, as this cephalopod had never previously been seen alive.

This incredible event took place on December 25, 2024, when the exploration team reached the outer edge of the Powell Basin in the Southern Ocean, near the southernmost tip of Argentina, and ventured deep into the midnight zone.

The team followed the squid for two or three minutes while it hung gently in the water. They used lasers to get an accurate measurement of its size, and the pilot turned down the lights so the team could get an idea of how this enigmatic animal lives in its natural environment. Then, when the squid decided it had had enough, it shot away from the ROV and disappeared from view.

Initially, the researchers were unsure of the type of squid they were observing. Luckily, cephalopod expert Dr. Kat Bolstad was able to identify it as Gonatus antarcticus.

“My very favorite thing is when someone sends me a clip and says, ‘who’s this squid?’”…Bolstad identified the three-foot-long squid as Gonatus antarcticus—the Antarctic Gonate squid. …”This is, to the best of my knowledge, the first live footage of this animal worldwide,”