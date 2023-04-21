‘Another Brick In the Wall’ Played as Dire Straits

Dutch guitarist Laszlo Buring, who reimagines classic rock songs, brilliantly covered the iconic solo from the Pink Floyd anthem “Another Brick in the Wall” in the distinctive style of Dire Straits.

Here’s the solo one of those iconic rock songs, except it’s played in the style of Mark Knopfler this time.

Buring previously demonstrated that David Gilmour‘s legendary guitar style translates very well to that of Mark Knopfler with a reinterpretation of “Comfortably Numb”, so the success of this combination is not surprising at all. In fact, Buring’s rendition of “Another Brick in the Wall” sounds somewhat like the introduction to the Dire Straits song “Single Handed Sailor”.

Here’s a live performance of “Single-Handed Sailor”.

Here’s Buring’s reimagination of “Comfortably Numb”.