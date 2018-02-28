Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Incredible Evolving Career of Actress Ann Dowd

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In the 16th episode of his series for IMDb, host Brandon Hardesty of No Small Parts takes a look at the award-winning career of Ann Dowd, an actress who seems to have found her groove as of late. For much of her career, Dowd was a character actress who played such parts as mothers, best friends, pediatricians and grieving wives, but with portrayal of fast food manager Sandra in the bizarre “based on a true story” thriller Compliance, Dowd’s career rocketed to another level, deservedly so. Since then, Dowd has played more complex characters, such as Patti Levin in The Leftovers and Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid’s Tale, that show off the incredible actress that she’s always been.

Just saying ever since ‘Compliance’ and of course shows like ‘The Leftovers’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, Ann Dowd is no longer just the protagonist’s mother or the protagonist’s sister or the protagonist’s love interest’s co-worker. She’s proved that she can be the protagonist or the antagonist and everything in between.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP