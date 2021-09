An Animatronic Alien Xenomorph Rocks Out on Guitar

Artist Danny Huynh created an incredible animatronic Alien Xenomorph that rocks out on a green electric guitar through timing and control settings. The robotic creature, which amazingly responds to Huynh’s hand commands, shows off some badass stage moves mimicking those of legendary human guitarists.

Xenos New Groove.

via The Awesomer