Fascinating Animation Showing the Speed of Light in Real-Time Traveling Between the Earth, Moon and Mars

Planetary Scientist Dr. James O’Donoghue of NASA Goddard created a fascinating animation that shows the speed of light in real-time traveling between the Earth, moon and Mars. The planetary objects and distances represented to scale. Like his other animations, O’Donoghue used data and imagery from NASA as his source

This is the distance between Earth, the Moon and Mars with the correct distances but with Earth, Moon and Mars 20 times bigger (so you can see them!). The real-time speed of light is shown.

