A Bizzare Animated Version of ‘Squid Game’ Contestants Playing ‘Red Light, Green Light’

Kotte Animation created a bizarre animation that features very graceful, large-bottomed “Squid Game” contestants playing the infamous Red Light, Green Light game. These experts dance and twerk at the green light, and stay perfectly still at the red light as they make their way to the pink finish line. Once the game is successfully completed, the players take matters into their own hands.

These people are risking their own life for money. But it seems like some of those are outstanding…

via Miss Cellania