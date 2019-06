Animated Knots by Grog is a wonderful site that offers step-by-step instructions for tying over 200 different knots for a variety of different uses. The categories are wide and include boating, climbing, decorative, fishing, household, search and rescue, surgical and even neckties. This group of expert knot tyers wants everyone to be ready for anything at any time.

Better to know a knot and not need it, than need a knot and not know it.

via swissmiss