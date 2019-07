Talented image manipulator Ronald Ong has created a wonderful series of animals that have been cleverly merged with matching foods. Ong has replaced a zebra’s body with Oreo cookies to create a “ZEBREO”, swapped a fox’s body with bread to create a “LOAFOX”, encased a duck in a banana peel for “DUCKNANA” and traded out a tiger’s belly for sliced oranges. The effect is wonderfully surreal, yet somehow completely natural.