Why Certain Animals Help Others to Survive

In a TED-Ed lesson written by animal behaviorist Ashley Ward and animated by Sharon Colman, narrator Pen-Pen Chen explains how some animals help one another survive. This “reciprocal altruism” lets helper animals gain certain benefits while protecting others in their group.

Charles Darwin introduced the notion of “survival of the fittest,” where the fittest animals are those who can survive long enough to produce healthy offspring. The fittest animal can also be the most stealthy, resourceful, or even the most cooperative. So what exactly does cooperation look like in the wild?

Animals Helping Each Other

via Nag on the Lake

