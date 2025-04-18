Puddles Pity Party Sings a Masterful Mashup of Styx’s ‘Come Sail Away’ With ‘Let It Go’ From ‘Frozen’

Puddles Pity Party, the velvet voiced towering clown, performed a masterful mashup in 2018 that combined the classic Styx song “Come Sail Away” with the song “Let It Go” from the blockbuster animated Disney movie Frozen. Puddles stood in a homemade ship made out of cardboard to really drive home the lyrics of both. Puddles calls this combo a “Smoosh-Up”.

This is a Smoosh-Up I do in my traveling road show. Dennis DeYoung wrote “Come Sail Away” which was featured in a MOANA commercial. Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez wrote “Let It Go” which was in Frozen. Smooshing up soundtracks is fun. So is recycling.

Puddles also smooshed “Let It Go” with the David Bowie/Queen song “Under Pressure” in the previous year.

A song for all times. The pressure is real. Find comfort where ya can.