Classic Footage of The Animals Performing ‘Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood’ on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1965

Classic footage shows The Animals performing their hit song “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” on the January 24, 1965 episode of The Ed Sullivan Show. The band played to a crowd that screamed in delight whenever Eric Burdon opened his mouth to sing.

Burdon joined Professor of Rock 55 years later in 2020 to talk about The Animals’ biggest hit “House of the Rising Sun”.