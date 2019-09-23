Colorful Animal Sculptures Made From Plastic Trash

Environmental artist Artur Bordalo, aka Bordallo II, transforms every day trash and refuse into absolutely gorgeous, large scale, brilliantly colored animal sculptures. The artist travels the world, collecting local rubbish from different areas and builds sculptures within the communities. With his work, the artist hopes to bring awareness to the effect that overconsumption and pollution is having upon our world.

I belong to a generation that is extremely consumerist, materialist and greedy. With the production of things at its highest, the production of “waste” and unused objects is also at its highest. “Waste” is quoted because of its abstract definition: “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure”. I create, recreate, assemble and develop ideas with end-of-life material and try to relate it to sustainability, ecological and social awareness.