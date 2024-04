Animal Rescuer Gives a Big Hug to a Gentle Ostrich

“Ostrich Whisperer” Wendy Adriaens shared a touching moment between herself and a gentle ostrich on her Belgian farm. Adriaens sat on a blanket on the ground and the ostrich joined her. She then scooted up to the ostrich and gave the bird a big hug, which was lovingly returned.

When we love without boundaries, magic manifest in our hearts. And with magic, all dreams come true

She Gives Lots of Love to Ostriches and Other Animals