How Angine de Poitrine’s Intricate Math Rock Defies Generative AI Formulas for Text-Prompted Music

Essayist Will Francis examined the music of the Québécois experimental rock duo Angine de Poitrine, noting how their elaborately dissonant math rock defies the formulas generative AI uses to create text-prompted music.

Modern music is unbelievably formulaic, and AI is trained on those formulas. So we’ve got an AI that’s trained on that, it is pumping out more of that, and that just forces us to walk away from it and break those rules and find different territory. And that’s what Angine de Poitrine have done really well.

A number of YouTube musicians have been hearing about the Angine de Poitrine performance from their fans. This includes Charles Cornell, who explains why the human brain likes it, and the very forthright Rick Beato, who says to stop sending him the video.

The KEXP Angine de Poitrine Performance