Angine de Poitrine Performs Dissonant Math Rock While Dressed in Polka Dots With Oversized Heads

Québécois experimental rock duo Angine de Poitrine, who play wonderfully dissonant, highly rhythmic math rock while dressed in wild polka dot costumes with oversized papier-mâché heads, performed an amazing KEXP set at ESMA in Rennes, France during the Trans Musicales festival in December 2025. One played a badass tonal guitar/bass while the other kept a pulsating beat on drums.

KEXP presents Angine de Poitrine performing live at ESMA in Rennes, France, during Trans Musicales 2025. Recorded December 04, 2025.

The pair said that they are inspired by different musical genres.

Three essential forces fuel the inspiration of the duo: acid techno, disco, and rock.

via The Awesomer