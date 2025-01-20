Composer Angelo Badalamenti Shares How He Worked With David Lynch to Envision ‘Laura Palmer’s Theme’

Composer Angelo Badalamenti quite eloquently explained how he created Laura Palmer’s theme for the iconic David Lynch series Twin Peaks. As Badalamenti fondly recalled how he and Lynch worked together to visualize the scene musically, he kept playing, moving from his original idea to the final version.

In David’s mind, you can just see that he was visualizing the inscription that he envisioned and he would say “Ok Angelo, we gotta make a change because from behind the tree in the back of the woods there’s this very lonely girl. Her name is Laura Palmer and it’s very sad”.

Thanks Chip Beale!

