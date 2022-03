Bowling Expert Amusingly Demonstrates Elaborate Trick Shots in a Short Film From 1948



In the 1948 short film “Bowling Tricks”, bowling expert Andy Varipapa showcased his elaborate alley tricks. Narrator and filmmaker Pete Smith made clever and well-placed comments as Varipapa bowled.

1948 short film “Bowling Tricks” features the game’s best trick shot artist Andy Varipapa and an array of bowling tricks.

Here’s an earlier film (also by Smith) from 1939 featuring both Varipapa and fellow pro-bowler Ned Day.

via b3ta