Musician Remixes the Sound of a Singing Husky Into a Catchy Ancestral Tribute Song

South African musician David Scott of The Kiffness (previously) took hilarious footage of a singing husky named Haiku and, like he’s done with other animals, remixed it into a catchy ancestral tribute song entitled “Ancient Husky Melody”. The song also featured original lyrics by Scott.

The time has come for me to sing an Ancient Husky melody. Written many years ago, by my people in the snow

Here’s the original footage of Haiku singing.