The Complex Moral Arc of Anakin Skywalker That Led to His Rebirth as Darth Vader

Filmmaker Andrew Muir of The Art of Storytelling looked at the elongated Star Wars story of Anakin Skywalker, particularly his complex moral arc that led to his rebirth as Darth Vader. Muir further explains how this innate sense of morality also made him destroy Emperor Palpatine in order to protect his son Luke Skywaker from certain death, earning Anakin the forgiveness he so badly sought before he died.

Anakin Skywalker. What a subject. He’s one of the most complex and iconic characters in our culture. The child of destiny, prophecy to bring balance, who falls into darkness and is redeemed by the forgiveness of the son. Not a bad character arc.