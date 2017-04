Filmmaker Kaipo Jones of Kaipotainment has created “X-Men: Nightcrawler Cat,” a thrilling X-Men parody where a feline version of Nightcrawler takes its human on a very dangerous teleportation adventure. The audio was mixed by Luke Bechthold.

Our newest X-Cat member, Wagner, Bamf’s way too much…

It’s stressing me out.

A post shared by Kaipotainment (@kaipotainment) on Apr 7, 2017 at 10:50am PDT