Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

An Adorable Baby Pangolin Happily Goes For a Ride on His Mother’s Tail

by at on

Baby Pangoline Rides

As part of their Planet Earth series, Great Big Story visited with a baby tree pangolin who rode around on his mother’s tail. Despite being adorable, these ambassadors are part of a program that seeks to bring awareness to the possibility of this beautiful species becoming extinct. Due to poaching and black market trading, pangolins are dwindling in numbers and are on IUCN list of Threatened species at varying levels from vulnerable to critically endangered.

There’s no mammal in the world quite like the tree pangolin. Covered in reptilian-like scales that protect it from predators in the wild, the pangolin will curl into a ball when threatened. Unfortunately, such tactics do little to protect it from humans. Superstitions about the unproven healing properties of pangolin scales, and its popularity in the illegal pet trade have taken a serious toll on the worldwide population, and today it is endangered.

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.