Amusing Figurines of the Odd Characters Found in Hieronymus Bosch’s ‘The Garden of Earthly Delights’

Tree Man Large

The Garden of Earthly Delights” by Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch has been subject to a number of different interpretations throughout the years. The iconic triptych has been made interactive, animated, visualized and transcribed musically. In keeping with this theme, the Dutch company Parastone offers wonderfully amusing and collectable figurines of many of the odd characters found in the garden. Included are such characters as the Tree Man, the Helmeted Bird, the Bird in the Blue Egg, the Castle Man and the https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01CNZIMR2/laughing-squid-20“>Blue Flutist, just to name a few of the doomed misbehaving souls.

Hieronymus Bosch shows us how we mortal souls, arisen from earthly paradise, are on our way to the atrocious ordeals of hell via our unchaste lives on earth. The dark painting on the closed panels shows the Creation, surrounded by water, in accordance with medieval traditions. From an artistic point of view, the world famous brilliant forerunner of surrealism was, in his day, unique and radically different.

The figurines are available for purchase either through Parastone directly or through their Amazon store.

A copy of the The Garden of Earthly Delights. The original is housed at the Museo del Prado in Spain.

The Garden of Earthly Delights

Devil on Night Chair

Helmeted Bird Monster

Bird In Blue Egg

Castle Man

Blue Flutist

photos via Parastone/Amazon

via Dangerous Minds

