A Gorgeous 4K Timelapse Film That Captures Two Years of Changing Seasons in Amsterdam

Dutch filmmaker Albert Dros has created a gorgeous 4K timelapse that visually travels through over two years of changing seasons in Amsterdam. Dros, who lives there, wanted to make a film that would be recognizable to residents and appealing to visitors. With that in mind, Dros captured both stunning natural wonders as well as the architectural beauty of the city.

Amsterdam is one of the most beautiful (and relatively little) cities in the world. Our city is not ‘spectacular’ as it does not have impressive skyscrapers and hyper-modern buildings. But It’s just the whole atmosphere with our beautiful old buildings, romantic canals and everything that comes with it.

