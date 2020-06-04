Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Gorgeous 4K Timelapse Film That Captures Two Years of Changing Seasons in Amsterdam

by on

Dutch filmmaker Albert Dros has created a gorgeous 4K timelapse that visually travels through over two years of changing seasons in Amsterdam. Dros, who lives there, wanted to make a film that would be recognizable to residents and appealing to visitors. With that in mind, Dros captured both stunning natural wonders as well as the architectural beauty of the city.

Amsterdam is one of the most beautiful (and relatively little) cities in the world. Our city is not ‘spectacular’ as it does not have impressive skyscrapers and hyper-modern buildings. But It’s just the whole atmosphere with our beautiful old buildings, romantic canals and everything that comes with it.

via PetaPixel


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved