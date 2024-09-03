Every American Flag Flown in the Revolutionary War

Tom Blank of Weird History shared the colorful history of the every version of the American flag that was flown during and immediately after the Revolutionary War. While some flags are iconic, other lesser-known versions were created for specific reasons and unique causes.

You may be surprised to know that the flag itself wasn’t defined for quite a while before during and after the Revolutionary War rocked the 1770s. Patriots spread all over the country had their own idea of what we should be running up the flag pole. In other words the American flag has long been work in progress…