An Amazing Hanging Lamp That Detects and Matches Environmental Colors With a Simple Swing

Color Swing is an ambient light detection system of the color information of an object surface which is returned as a light feedback to the environment. Objects become tangible interfaces and at the same time they influence themselves their surroundings through their color

Italian smart home company Digital Habitats has created an absolutely amazing and beautifully designed Ambient Light Color Swing that changes the color of the soft hanging light to match the room with a simple swing . The motion of the lamp uses a sensor that detects the colors of an object or a room and sends it back into the light housing to where it instantly is interpreted and reflected in the light.

