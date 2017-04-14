Amazing Movie Bloopers That Were Actually Kept in the Final Film

Looper takes a look at some of the most amazing movie bloopers that were so good that they were actually kept in the final film. They feature scenes from Rogue One, Zoolander, and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.
