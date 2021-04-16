Alton Brown Prepares a Refreshing Gin and Tonic While Explaining the Expansive History Behind the Cocktail

Alton Brown (previously), the fabulously quirky food expert and self-proclaimed Thyme Lord, came across a wonderful unaired episode from 2013 where he not only prepares a refreshing gin and tonic but also tells of the cocktail’s expansive international history.

The gin and tonic may be the most interesting cocktail in the world but depending on who and when you ask might not be considered a cocktail at all but rather a medicinal elixir of staggering complexity.

Brown also explained the difference between store brand tonic, craft tonic, and tonic syrup, making no secret about which is his favorite.