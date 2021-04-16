Laughing Squid

Alton Brown Prepares a Refreshing Gin and Tonic While Explaining the Expansive History Behind the Cocktail

by on

Alton Brown (previously), the fabulously quirky food expert and self-proclaimed Thyme Lord, came across a wonderful unaired episode from 2013 where he not only prepares a refreshing gin and tonic but also tells of the cocktail’s expansive international history.

The gin and tonic may be the most interesting cocktail in the world but depending on who and when you ask might not be considered a cocktail at all but rather a medicinal elixir of staggering complexity.

Brown also explained the difference between store brand tonic, craft tonic, and tonic syrup, making no secret about which is his favorite.

As for tonic well that’s even trickier than the gin. Consider this bottle of common grocery store tonic water. It’s mostly carbonated water and high fructose corn syrup crap. Now some small-batch tonics have stepped up to the plate with better formulas that have better ingredients but I take a slightly different tack. I like a tonic concentrate.


