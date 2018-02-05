Bus Stop ‘Altered Carbon’ Ad With a Breathing Mannequin Encased in Plastic Startles Commuters

A post shared by Creative Advertising : Havelle (@creative_ads) on Feb 5, 2018 at 11:56am PST

Commuters in West Hollywood, California were startled to find a very lifelike mannequin encased in the plastic of the bus stop wall reserved for ad space that appeared to be breathing. Fox 11 spoke with a few commuters, some were concerned that it was a real person, one man liked the idea of “art in the street”, while another man was quite pragmatic about it.

If it makes you uncomfortable thwn they’re doing the right thing artistically.

As it turns out, it was a Netflix ad for Altered Carbon, a cyberpunk Netflix series about life and death, which is now available for streaming.