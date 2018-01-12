Laughing Squid

Altered Carbon, A Thrilling New Cyberpunk Murder Mystery Series Coming to Netflix

Altered Carbon

Netflix released the first trailer for Altered Carbon, their upcoming thrilling cyberpunk murder mystery series created by Laeta Kalogridis, based on the novel of the same name by Richard K. Morgan. The series takes place in a dystopian world where human consciousness can easily be digitally loaded via memory stick. A former Envoy soldier, Takeshi Kovacs is brought back to life after 250 years in the body of detective Elias Ryker (Joel Kinnaman and Will Yun Lee) to solve a bizarre murder case.

The 10-episode first season will premiere on Netflix February 2nd, 2018.

