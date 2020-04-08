Alpaca Is Adorably Surprised by His Own Reflection

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

An adorable alpaca named Ben was camping with his humans when he caught a glimpse of himself in the mirror. Ben was so surprised to see another version of himself that he came back for several more viewings.

Our sweet, Ben the alpaca, loves seeing himself in the mirror. He always thinks there is another ben on the other side. This video was taken on our sweet little summit farm from our camping trailer.

Alpaca Gear remixed this funny scene with the very appropriate JUFU song “Who R U”.

