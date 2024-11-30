Pianist Plays ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ in the Style of Six Classical Composers

Musician Josep Castanyer Alonso, who is a cellist for the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra, performed the classic Mariah Carey Christmas song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on piano in the distinctive style of six classical composers: Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff, and Bartók.

This time, the chosen song is Mariah Carey’s classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which perfectly fits the season we are in. As a sequel to “Barbie Girl, but in the Style of 6 Classical Composers”., this video aims to be an educational showcase of six different masters of classical music while providing a humorous take on one of the most infamous earworms of the Christmas season.

Alonso also included his own special effects for the video.

I’ve developed visualizations of the music structure through self-made animations and running text, which I hope will enhance your viewing experience. Additionally, I worked with some creative camera tricks and effects, such as the self-opening grand piano at the beginning as well as an extended AI setting that transforms the rehearsal room where the video was filmed into a liminal-like recording studio.

Alonso’s ‘Barbie Girl’ Rendition

