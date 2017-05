Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

On their latest episode of Trailer Mix, Mashable Watercooler created an amusing new trailer for Alien that imagines Ridley Scott‘s sci-fi film as a comedy. This time around, the crew faces a troublesome kitten.

The spacecraft Nostromo has an unwanted guest wreaking havoc on the crew. No, it’s not a bloodthirsty Alien… but an adorable kitten? Watch what happens in this re-imagined trailer.